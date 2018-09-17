IRCTC scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri, Tejashwi as accused

JUST IN
The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.
First Published: Mon, September 17 2018. 16:25 IST

