IRCTC scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri, Tejashwi as accused

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC case: Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, wife, son Tejashwi as accused
Railway tender case: CBI raids Rabri's residence, questions Tejashwi
IRCTC case: Rabri, Tejashwi get bail; production warrant against Lalu
CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi in IRCTC hotels case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted, to move High Court: Top 10 developments
-
A Delhi court Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.
The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.
The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU