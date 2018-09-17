Naidu, Shah hail Modi on his 68th birthday, PM to celebrate in Varanasi

Prime Minister will celebrate his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency where he will interact with school children.

Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.Modi will reach Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, 'Room to Read'.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M and BJP chief were among the first to greet him.

"Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country," Kovind tweeted.





Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday, the Vice President Secretariat said.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life," said Naidu's Twitter handle.



Shah hailed Modi's leadership, saying India under him has become synonymous with development and that he has infused energy into every section of society like never before.

India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, the BJP chief said in a tweet.





He described Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to country, as he prayed for a long and healthy life for the prime minister.