Bihar: Tej Pratap's father-in-law Chandrika Rai, two other MLAs join JD(U)

In a major setback for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) three of its MLAs - Chandrika Rai, Faraz Fatmi and Jaivardhan Yadav - joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Patna on Thursday.

Rai, who had been with the RJD for a long time, is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who is currently locked in a marital dispute with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son,

Faraz Fatmi is the son of former union Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, who was the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development from 2004 to 2009. The senior Fatmi had joined JD(U) last year in July.

Jaivardhan Yadav is the grandson of former Union minister Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav

The Assembly Election in Bihar is due in October-November this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)