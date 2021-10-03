BJP announces candidates for assembly bypolls for Maha, Mizoram, Telangana

-
-
The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for assembly bypolls of Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. The BJP has fielded former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender from Huzurabad.
In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided following names for By-elections of Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana."
The BJP has announced Subhash Pirajirao Savane from Deglur (SC) assembly constituency of Maharashtra. The saffron party has fielded K. Ladinthara from Tuirial (ST) assembly seat in Mizoram.
In June, Rajender joined the BJP after resigning from TRS. In May, he was dropped from Telanganda cabinet over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district. He had said that he was unfairly targeted.
On September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule to fill vacancies in three parliamentary constituencies of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
The ECI also announced the schedule of bypolls to fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States. As per the schedule, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.
A party insider said that names of candidates for other states will be announced soon. On Saturday, BJP Rajasthan unit core committee met to shortlist candidates, while party state unit Haryana, Himachal Pradesh will be shortlisting the candidates by Sunday evening. Other state units are also shortlisting candidates in a day or two.
"States will recommend shortlisted names to the central leadership and the CEC will finalise the name, a party leader said.
--IANS
ssb/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
