BJP attacks Maharashtra CM Thackeray after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

Training its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP said on Monday that he has forfeited the moral authority to govern after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to probe into allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh.
Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has no moral responsibility following Deshmukh's resignation as the state home minister.
So many major incidents have happened under his government, Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh.
"He has forfeited moral authority to govern," Prasad said, attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his "conspicuous silence" over the matter.
