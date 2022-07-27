BJP begins preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls with 3-day meet in Chitrakoot

-
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will now plunge into preparation mode for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The party will be holding a three-day meeting for its functionaries in Chitrakoot between July 29-31.
As per party sources, the meeting is expected to be attended by party national chief
J.P. Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and P Murlidhar Rao, national convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch - the economic and cultural arm of the RSS.
The event will also be attended by all union ministers from UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and state BJP chief.
A senior party functionary said: "The objective of the meeting is to equip party workers with necessary skills which they need to acquire in carrying out party activities in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha election."
The BJP has also asked all the six regional presidents, general secretaries and districts in-charge to attend the meet for further guidance by the party leadership. They will provide crucial feedback about the prevailing ground-level political situation in the state since the BJP plans to capitalise on the split between alliance partners SP and SBSP.
Sources said that the BJP is also likely to draw up a blueprint for the state so that it can further cement its association with the non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalits, the two key communities which factor prominently in the larger social coalition of the BJP.
