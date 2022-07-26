Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Oppn uproar over suspension of MPs

was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid an uproar by the Opposition over the suspension of 19 MPs from the House.

The opposition MPs, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, were suspended earlier in the day for the entire week for disrupting the House proceedings.

As the resumed after the second adjournment of the day, opposition members continued shouting slogans from the well, ignoring the pleas of Kalita, who was in the Chair.

Kalita asked the suspended members to leave the House and others to return to their respective seats so that official business could be taken up.

However, the opposition members continued to protest in the well of the House, following which Kalita adjourned proceedings for the day.

Earlier, the proceedings were adjourned for around 15 minutes till 12:20 pm amid a protest by the Opposition over various issues, including price rise. Later, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour after the suspended MPs refused to leave the House.

