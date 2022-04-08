BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory claims Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Big challenge before Rahul, Priyanka to revive Cong: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members
PM Modi can't claim to be 'fakir' after Rs 12 cr car in his cavalcade: Raut
MVA govt in Maharashtra will complete term, retain power: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai police record Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours in phone tapping case
-
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory, saying that a presentation to that effect has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Talking to reporters here, Raut alleged that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, businessmen were part of this conspiracy.
"A presentation about making Mumbai a union territory has been made to the MHA (by this group). Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Raut said.
In the next few months, the group led Somaiya is likely to move court saying the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has gone down drastically and hence the city should be made a union territory under the central government rule, the Sena MP claimed.
Raut said Somaiya had earlier challenged the state government's decision to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU