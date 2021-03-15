BJP-JJP government in Haryana to make protesters liable for property loss

The BJP-JJP government in will be bringing a Bill to make the protesters pay for damage to the property.

The Bill, likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Monday for discussion and passing, is aimed to make the protesters and the rioters pay for the damages caused to public and private property.

Khattar is following the Uttar Pradesh government that had passed a law last year for the recovery of damages caused to public and private property during political agitations, processions and demonstrations.

Last week, Khattar informed the Assembly the state suffered a loss of Rs 212 crore from November 26, 2020, to February 9 in the ongoing farmers' protests against the three Central agriculture laws.

"The estimated loss till date can be between Rs 1,110 crore and Rs 1,150 crore," he added.

