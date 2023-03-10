JUST IN
BJP giving higher positions to leaders who abuse Nitish: Bihar JD-U chief
Derecognise Trinamool Congress as national party: Suvendu Adhikari to EC
BJP converted Jharkhand into grazing ground in 20 yrs: CM Hemant Soren
Corruption at peak, morale of criminals high: BJP attacks Soren govt
Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI was an assault on democracy: CPIML(L)
People in Bihar upset with the old political leadership: Chirag Paswan
Jungle Raj prevailing in Bihar, people fed up with govt: Dinesh Sharma
Partha Chatterjee steps down as president of top management institute
Amit Shah afraid of losing seats, visiting Bihar repeatedly: Tejashwi Yadav
Mamata can be a game changer in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shatrughan Sinha
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
RS Chairman cannot be cheerleader of ruling dispensation, says Congress
icon-arrow-left
Those giving assurances are traitors: Aaditya Thackeray on Maha budget
Business Standard

BJP giving higher positions to leaders who abuse Nitish: Bihar JD-U chief

"The move of Upendra Kushwaha was pre-planned. It was scripted by BJP. Those who abuse Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions," Umesh Kushwaha said

Topics
BJP | Nitish Kumar | Upendra Kushwaha

IANS  |  Patna 

Upendra Kushwaha
Upendra Kushwaha

Reacting to Y+ category security cover given by the Centre to Upendra Kushwaha, who parted his ways with the JD-U and formed his new party RLJD, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha claimed that every leader "who is sitting in the lap of BJP and is abusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions".

"Upendra Kushwaha is a part of NDA and he is continuously giving statements against Nitish Kumar. When he joined the JD-U, he was saying that he would make the JD-U a number one party in the state... Now, the people of Bihar know where he is sitting. He is not faithful to anyone," Umesh Kushwaha said.

"The move of Upendra Kushwaha was pre-planned. It was scripted by BJP. Those who abuse Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions," he added.

Under the Centre's Y+ security cover, a team of 13 CRPF commandos will protect Upendra Kushwaha in three shifts. Besides, he will also get two personal security officers.

Upendra Kushwaha is currently on Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra in Bihar and already completed its first phase on March 6. The second phase of his Yatra will start from March 15 and it will conclude on March 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 07:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU