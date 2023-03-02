BJP converted Jharkhand into grazing ground in 20 yrs: CM Hemant Soren

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures redressal of grievances in a month's time
CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today amid Jharkhand political crisis
BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow
No end in sight to tug-of-war between Jharkhand Governor, Soren govt
BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand
-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday blamed the opposition BJP for the state's backwardness, alleging that the party has converted it into a grazing ground in the past 20 years.
In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, he also alleged that the saffron party that bolstered development in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat has sowed plants of corruption in Jharkhand.
"In the past 20 years, they (BJP) converted Jharkhand into a grazing ground and a centre of loot," he alleged.
Jharkhand was created in November 2000.
While Soren blamed the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP regime for fuelling corruption, the saffron camp members insisted that he speak on alleged indulgence in corruption by his officials including suspended and arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal.
Soren, however, asserted that the MGNREGA scam in connection with which the ED arrested the official occurred during the BJP regime, prompting the party legislators to stage a walk-out.
He also hit out at the Centre for allegedly attempting to destabilise his democratically elected government by unleashing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.
Soren claimed that the BJP has stooped so low that its senior leader Babulal Marandi had asked the Union home minister to topple the JMM-led government as mentioned by Amit Shah recently at a rally in the state.
The opposition BJP members earlier attacked the Soren government alleging that corruption is at its peak in the state, and incidents of murder and rape were increasing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 06:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU