BJP got Rs 276.45 cr from electoral trusts in 2019-20, Cong Rs 58 cr: ADR

The BJP received Rs 276.45 crore or 76.17 per cent of total donations given to all political parties from electoral trusts in 2019-20, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).
The BJP was followed by the Congress which received Rs 58 crore or 15.98 per cent of total donations received by all parties from all seven electoral trusts, it said.
The report that analysed contribution reports of electoral trusts for financial year 2019-20 said top donors to the electoral trusts included JSW, Apollo Tyres, Indiabulls, Delhi International Airport and DLF groups.
JSW Steel Ltd. contributed the highest amount worth Rs 39.10 crore among all donors of electoral trusts, followed by Apollo Tyres Ltd. with Rs 30 crore and Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd which contributed Rs 25 crore to various trusts.
Eighteen individuals contributed to electoral trusts in 2019-20. Ten individuals contributed Rs 2.87 crore to Prudent Electoral Trust, four individuals contributed Rs 5.50 lakhs to Small Donations Electoral Trust and four individuals gave a total of Rs 1 lakh to Swadeshi Electoral Trust, the report said.
"BJP received Rs 276.45 crore or 76.17 per cent of the total donations received by all political parties from electoral trusts followed by Congress which received Rs 58 crore or 15.98 per cent of the total donations received by all parties from all seven electoral Trusts. Other 12 political parties including AAP, SHS, SP, Yuva Jan Jagriti Party, Jannayak Party, JDU, JMM, LJP, SAD, INLD, JKNC and RLD received a total of Rs 25.4652 crore collectively," the report said.
The Election Commission had circulated guidelines for submission of contribution reports of electoral trusts to submit an annual report containing details of contributions received by the electoral trusts and disbursed by them to political parties in the interest of transparency.
These guidelines were issued to seven electoral trusts formed after January 2013 -- Satya Electoral Trust, Pratinidhi Electoral Trust, People's Electoral Trust, Progressive Electoral Trust, Janhit Electoral Trust, Bajaj Electoral Trust and Janpragati Electoral Trust.
Fourteen out of the 21 electoral trusts, registered with the Central Board of Direct Taxes, submitted their contribution details in 2019-20 to the EC of which only seven declared to have received any donations during that year.
