BJP govt's exploitative Bills will turn farmers into labourers: Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
New education policy's objective is to implement RSS agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP's attitude towards students devoid of humanity: Akhilesh on JEE, NEET
People who ruled country for decades lying to farmers about Bills: PM Modi
Stir over farm bills: Will withdraw cases against farmers, says Punjab CM
Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to coronavirus
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the BJP government has brought exploitative Bills related to agriculture which will turn farmers into labourers on their own land.
He said that the exploitative Bills will make the farmers mortgage their farms to the rich.
"BJP government has brought an exploitative Bill which will make farmers mortgage their farms to the rich. It is a conspiracy to break boundaries of farms and also to end the markets that decide MSP. In the future, the true price of farmers produce will be taken away from them and they will be made labourers on their own land," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.
Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU