BJP govt's exploitative Bills will turn farmers into labourers: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief on Friday said that the government has brought exploitative Bills related to agriculture which will turn into labourers on their own land.

He said that the exploitative Bills will make the mortgage their farms to the rich.

" government has brought an exploitative Bill which will make mortgage their farms to the rich. It is a conspiracy to break boundaries of farms and also to end the markets that decide MSP. In the future, the true price of farmers produce will be taken away from them and they will be made labourers on their own land," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)