Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Business Standard

Siddaramaiah hits out at PM on birthday, calls it National Unemployment Day

Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi on his birthday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the youth of India have decided to celebrate September 17 as 'National Unemployment day'

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister

Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the youth of India have decided to celebrate September 17 as 'National Unemployment day' as 14 crore people allegedly lost their jobs in the past six months.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to hit out at Modi alleging job losses in the country.

"More than 2 crore salaried jobs and 12 crore overall jobs have been lost in the last 6 months. Unemployment rate reached 45 years high due to decisions of the Narendra Modi government," said Siddaramaiah.

Running a hashtag of National Unemployment Day, Siddaramaiah said, "To honour his achievement, disheartened unemployed youths have decided to celebrate this day as National Unemployment Day."


He appealed to the Prime Minister on "This #NationalUnemploymentDay", to create adequate jobs to address the ongoing crisis.

This crisis will create huge demographic dividend problems wasting precious years of the youths of India, Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's tweet, the state BJP asked the Leader of Opposition in the assembly to wake up from his 'sleep of convenience' and see that the world has been devastated by COVID-19.

In a tweet, the party said, "Wake up from your 'sleep of convenience' and look around. You will see that the World has been devastated by #COVID19 pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 18:18 IST

