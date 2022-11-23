BJP indulging in political 'horse-trading' in Telangana: TRS' K Kavitha

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the of intimidating TRS leaders and using "horse-trading" tactics to lure them into the saffron party.

Addressing TRS cadres at a meeting in Yellareddy assembly constituency, she said the only policy that preaches is 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna', where if the party fails in its horse trading attempts, it uses central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties.

Indirectly referring to some leaders who did not appear before the SIT which is probing into the TRS MLAs poaching case, Kavitha said that despite summons being issued, if the BJP did no wrong why were they evading the investigating panel and knocking the doors of courtroom.

She further said the BJP does not have any organisational strength in and they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them.

"We are the people of Telangana, we cannot be threatened - we will fight, win and always be there in service of our people," she said.

As the state inches closer to the assembly election next year, Kavitha said more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers and MPs of the TRS.

She slammed the Centre for allegedly reducing the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Nidhi, which according to her was a copycat version of TRS government's Raithu Bandhu Scheme, from 13 crore to just three crore.

