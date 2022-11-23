JUST IN
Ordinance seeking my removal as Chancellor 'infructuous': Kerala Governor
Voter ID scam: BJP lodges complaint with EC in Karnataka, seeks action
Jolt to Telangana Congress as senior leader Shashidhar Reddy quits
No parallel activities can be allowed in Congress in Kerala: V D Satheesan
No parallel activities can be allowed in state Congress: Kerala LoP
MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5
No early end in sight: Why are governor and Kerala govt in a tussle?
TRS resorting to attacks out of insecurity, fear of defeat: Kishan Reddy
AIADMK may part ways with BJP, talks on for new alliances in 2024 polls
KCR's daughter, K. Kavitha claims BJP approached her with 'Shinde model'
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Shah targets Rahul, says Medha Patkar's presence in Yatra insult to Gujarat
Business Standard

BJP indulging in political 'horse-trading' in Telangana: TRS' K Kavitha

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the BJP of intimidating TRS leaders and using 'horse-trading' tactics to lure them

Topics
BJP | Telangana | Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the BJP of intimidating TRS leaders and using "horse-trading" tactics to lure them into the saffron party.

Addressing TRS cadres at a meeting in Yellareddy assembly constituency, she said the only policy that BJP preaches is 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna', where if the party fails in its horse trading attempts, it uses central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties.

Indirectly referring to some BJP leaders who did not appear before the SIT which is probing into the TRS MLAs poaching case, Kavitha said that despite summons being issued, if the BJP did no wrong why were they evading the investigating panel and knocking the doors of courtroom.

She further said the BJP does not have any organisational strength in Telangana and they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them.

"We are the people of Telangana, we cannot be threatened - we will fight, win and always be there in service of our people," she said.

As the state inches closer to the assembly election next year, Kavitha said more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers and MPs of the TRS.

She slammed the Centre for allegedly reducing the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Nidhi, which according to her was a copycat version of TRS government's Raithu Bandhu Scheme, from 13 crore to just three crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU