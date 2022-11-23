JUST IN
Voter ID scam: BJP lodges complaint with EC in Karnataka, seeks action
Jolt to Telangana Congress as senior leader Shashidhar Reddy quits
No parallel activities can be allowed in Congress in Kerala: V D Satheesan
No parallel activities can be allowed in state Congress: Kerala LoP
MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5
No early end in sight: Why are governor and Kerala govt in a tussle?
TRS resorting to attacks out of insecurity, fear of defeat: Kishan Reddy
AIADMK may part ways with BJP, talks on for new alliances in 2024 polls
KCR's daughter, K. Kavitha claims BJP approached her with 'Shinde model'
Karnataka minister attacks Cong over 'voter data theft' allegations
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Rahul looks like Saddam, says Assam CM; Congress terms him 'petty troll'
Business Standard

Voter ID scam: BJP lodges complaint with EC in Karnataka, seeks action

Ruling BJP in Karnataka, facing allegations of stealing voters' data, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission seeking action against the people involved

Topics
Karnataka | BJP | Congress

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Ruling BJP in Karnataka, facing allegations of stealing voters' data, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission seeking action against the people involved.

MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and BJP Executive Committee member Vivek Reddy met the Chief Electoral Officer here and made a submission in this regard. In its complaint, the BJP has sought immediately legal action against those involved in the scam.

Notably, Karnataka Congress had questioned the ruling BJP on deletions of 27 lakh names from the voters' list in the state. State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had questioned that deletions are made without form-7 which is compulsory.

There are multiple legal issues regarding the scam. There is no provision for anyone to get the details of voters. The state has 8,250 election booths. One person has to be deputed for every booth for investigation, he had demanded.

"Along with staffers of Chilume institution, more than 7,000 persons were hired on contract basis. The case must be lodged against all election officers of 28 Assembly constituencies," he said.

However, ruling BJP has rebutted Congress that the cause for the heart burn for its leaders is deletion of more than 1.50 lakh duplicate voters roped in from neighbouring states. The party alleged that Congress had settled voters belonging to the minority community.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU