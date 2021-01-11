BJP leader to file complaint against Thackeray for non-disclosure of assets

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Navy man assaulted by Shiv Sena workers to associate with BJP-RSS now
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
MVA govt can't be intimidated by ED, CBI probes: Uddhav Thackeray
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Left parties seek sacking of Maharashtra governor over letter to CM
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The complaint will be filed against him for non-disclosure and concealment of properties of 19 bungalows in Korlai Alibag.
"Today 11 January 3.30pm I will meet CEO Baldeo Singh Election Commision Mantralaya Mumbai, to submit Complaint against CM Uddhav Thackeray for Non Disclosure/Concealment of Properties 19 Bunglows (Korlai Alibag) Rs 5 Crore in his election affidavit," Singh tweeted today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU