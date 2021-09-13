BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz

-
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, giving a clear indication of shifting loyalties in the political quicksand.
Rathore met Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday evening, setting off a political buzz. A photograph of the meeting later went viral on social media.
Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that more than 100 BJP MLAs were in touch with the party and were wanting an appointment with the party president.
Rakesh Rathore had struck a discordant note in his party when he had said, about three months ago, that he would not dare speak against his party government for fear of being booked under the sedition charge. Rathore is an OBC (Other Backward Classes) leader from Sitapur.
He had earlier expressed his displeasure in a conversation with a government officer when he said that as a MLA he could not help his people. The audio clip of the conversation had gone viral on social media.
Rathore, 55, said in Hindi: "Hum zyada bolenge toh deshdroh, rajdroh hum pe bhi to lagega (If I say more, I will be booked for sedition too)." He also suggested that MLAs have little standing before the government when he questioned: "vidhayakon ki haisiyat kya hai? (What is the status of legislators)?"
The Bharatiya Janata Party did not officially comment on Rathore's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav.
A senior party functionary, however, said, "There are some legislators who have been non-performers. Now they are apprehensive of not getting a ticket for the 2022 Assembly elections and are, therefore, looking for greener pastures. Rathore is one of them."
Rathore did not comment on the meeting.
