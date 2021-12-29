BJP likely to begin poll campaign with PM Modi's rally in Punjab on Jan 5

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin the poll campaign in Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold a rally on January 5 in the state, according to party sources.
This will be the first rally of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab after the repeal of three farm laws.
Earlier in an address to the nation on November 19, PM Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a satellite center of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR) in Punjab's Firozpur. He is also likely to address a rally after the event.
According to BJP sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal-SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will also take part in the rally.
Amarinder and Sukhdev met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday, during which seat-sharing was discussed, the source said.
BJP will play the role of a senior alliance partner in Punjab and can contest more than half of the seats.
As per the sources, apart from Prime Minister and Captain Amarinder, Punjab's election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his colleague in the Union Cabinet Hardeep Singh Puri can also attend this rally.
