BJP names Suresh Kumar Kashyap as its Himachal Pradesh unit president

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh coronavirus daily update: Case tally reaches 1,458
Quarantine must for those entering Himachal from red zones: State govt
Covid-19: Shimla apple growers face labour crunch ahead of plucking season
Himachal Pradesh facing debt burden of over Rs 55,700 cr: CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Board Class 10 examination results declared, check details here
-
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said.
Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party's ticket earlier.
He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU