BJP names Suresh Kumar Kashyap as its Himachal Pradesh unit president

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said.

Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party's ticket earlier.

He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 15:19 IST

