BJP national leadership likely to intervene in internal bickering of AIADMK

-
ALSO READ
Movement of illegal drugs rampant under DMK rule, says AIADMK leader
Industry considers options as Tamil Nadu ordinance bans online gaming
Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation
Chennai police rejects Panneerselvam's request for police protection
Supreme Court dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol
-
The national leadership of the BJP is in all likelihood intervening in the internal bickering of AIADMK which is a major ally of the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK general council of July 2022 had expelled OPS and other leaders close to him and the faction led by EPS including leaders like former ministers D. Jayakumar and C.V. Shanmugham is totally against a re-entry of OPS.
The southern Tamil Nadu area has always been a stronghold of the AIADMK but with OPS and V.K. Sasikala, leaders of the powerful Thevar community out of the party, the AIADMK is in a sticky situation in its stronghold. The national leadership of BJP is expecting a few seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu and for that, the saffron party knows that a unified AIADMK is a must.
OPS stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been enquiring about the AIADMK and that he speaks about the party being unified. This is in contradiction to the statement of EPS and those surrounding him that the BJP never interfered in the affairs of the AIADMK.
In another related development, the founder leader of AIADMK, A.C. Shanmugham who is presently the president of the New Justice Party of India has also expressed his wish to mediate between the two factions of AIADMK led by OPS and EPS. Shanmughan has also called upon OPS to not field a candidate in Erode East by-election as that would lead to the freezing of the 'two leaves' symbol of the party.
Shanmugham also said that the AIADMK was defeated bitterly after the death of M.G. Ramachandran as there were two factions led by J. Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran.
Sources in the Tamil Nadu BJP told IANS that the BJP national leadership is keenly watching the developments in the AIADMK and would intervene at an appropriate time to settle the differences between the two leaders, OPS, and EPS.--IANS
aal/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU