Congress gave birth to corruption, illegality, alleges Karnataka CM Bommai

The whole country knows that it was the Party that gave birth to corruption and illegality, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while responding to Congress' complaint filed against former water resources minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Reacting to the complaint filed by leaders with the High Ground police station against BJP leaders accusing them of indulging in illegal practices to woo the voters, he told media persons here on Wednesday that this shows to what level they have stooped.

"Somebody will give reply and others will give the clarification and reply. The Party has promised to give Rs 2,000 for every woman and 200 units of power free for every family. Everyday they are announcing new promises. If the same yardstick is applied, are the Congress leaders not guilty? Are they not making new promises to woo the voters?" Bommai questioned.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of the pressure cookers to the voters with the pictures of four to five MLAs have been found with evidence.

The Commercial Tax officials have caught and fined four persons in Kunigal. Details will be collected and get it enquired. In spite of all these, the Congress leaders are trying to create confusion among the people, he said.

They are sure of losing the election because of which they are filing such complaints. There is police and law and let there be inquiry, he said.

"We can also file hundreds of such complaints against them but ultimately it is the people who will decide. People also know them well and will take a decision. We need not learn from them. They are free to do whatever they want," he added.

While addressing a public gathering on Tuesday, former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi announced that the BJP would give Rs 6,000 per vote.

On AICC General Secretary and incharge of Affairs Ranjit Singh Surjewala, Bommai said, "It was old. The inquiry was going on into all those who got selected as teachers without writing the examination when the Congress Party was in power. They owe reply for it."

"If the jobs have been sold it was during the Congress government regime. The inquiry will reveal everything. In Kalburagi, a police constable was made DIG and filed FIR after his retirement. This is the Congress policy. The business of the Congress Party was to sell jobs while in power and leave the accused when they were arrested. Knowing this, the people had sent the Congress Party to home and they will do it this time also," he explained.

