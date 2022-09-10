Chennai police rejects Panneerselvam's request for police protection

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
Setback to AIADMK OPS faction as inquiry recommended against VK Sasikala
Rameswaram fishermen stage protest condemning attacks by Sri Lankan Navy
As AIADMK gets mired in internal strife, BJP senses an opportunity
-
The Greater Chennai police have rejected a request by deposed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) for police protection to enter the party headquarters in the city.
The police protection was sought by leaders close to OPS.
On July 11, when the AIADMK general council meeting was held at Vanagaram, OPS and his associates had entered the party headquarters leading to major clashes between the cadres of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.
After the division bench of the Madras High Court reinstated the posting of Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, he visited the party headquarters on Tuesday.
Heavy police contingent was deployed during the visit.
Following Palaniswami's visit, the OPS faction announced that Panneerselvam will also make a trip to the party head office.
D. Jayakumar, former minister and a close associate of EPS, later filed a petition with the Chennai police that OPS was expelled from the party and that he should not be allowed to enter the AIADMK headquarters.
The city police have now directed OPS not to enter the party headquarters at the moment as he could face physical assault.
The police also said that he could be provided security only after assessing the law and order situation.
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU