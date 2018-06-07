BJP plans nationwide protests against killing of 2 party workers in Purulia

The BJP leadership is planning to organize nationwide agitation against the alleged killing of two party workers in West Bengal's district, a senior party leader said today.

The party has planned to hold protests and demonstrations in all the state capitals and New Delhi between June 18-June 24 against the alleged killing of two BJP activists and Trilochan Mahato, BJP secretary Rahul Sinha said.

"During this agitation programme we will speak about the reign of terror in under TMC rule. We will also organize similar agitation programmes in all districts during the same time," he told PTI.

A senior state BJP leader said at a time when TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to pitch herself as the fulcrum of the anti-BJP alliance, the nation wide agitation will "expose the reign of terror TMC in Bengal".

Two BJP activists - 35-year-old and 20-year-old were found hanging in West Bengal's district on June 2 and May 31 respectively.

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Purulia'a Balrampur area, where the bodies of two men were found hanging allegedly in the wake of panchayat elections. He is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to the state from June 27, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

After the death of Mahato, Shah had tweeted "Deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta, Trilochan Mahato, in Balarampur, West Bengal. A young life full of possibilities was brutally taken under state's patronage. He was hanged on a tree just because his ideology differed from that of state sponsored goons."



The BJP president had tweeted again after the death of "Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balarampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee's govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state."



The alleged killings had created a political controversy as the BJP had performed well against TMC in Balarampur area of district in the recent panchayat elections.

The BJP had alleged the deaths were "political murders" and demanded a inquiry into the incidents.

The BJP had alleged that the TMC was behind the killing. TMC has denied the charge.