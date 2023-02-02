BJP Prez JP Nadda to address 2 election rallies in Tripura on Friday

BJP president J P Nadda will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Friday, a senior party leader said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 16. The BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.

"Party president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on Friday to address election rallies at Kumarghat and Amarpur in favour of party candidates. His programme schedules are yet to be received", BJP Tripura unit media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said on Thursday.

Besides, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, opposition leader in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and several party leaders from Bengal will also campaign for BJP candidates in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on January 6 to join the campaign, he said, adding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to arrive on February 7 to campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sources said party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accompanied by party's All India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to visit the poll bound state on February 6.

Banerjee will lead a road show on February 7 seeking votes for the TMC nominees. Apart from the duo, as many as 37 star campaigners including MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim are coming to the northeastern state to campaign for TMC candidates, said party's state in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik and Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign for the party candidates in Tripura, said Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)