RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Tripura; Nadda to visit on Sunday ahead of polls

-
ALSO READ
World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
World looks towards India for managing diversity, says RSS chief Bhagwat
India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day
India of Vivekananda, Aurobindo's dreams nearing realisation: RSS chief
RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat
-
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura scheduled early next year, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a two-day visit to the BJP ruled state on Friday.
Sources said that during his stay in Agartala, the RSS chief would meet Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, newly-appointed BJP President Rajiv Bhattacharjee and selected leaders of the BJP and the RSS.
Bhagwat, who visited the royal palace immediately after his arrival in Agartala and met the royal family members, would visit the Sarbong Ashram of the Hindu tribal community at Amarpur in southern Tripura on Saturday and address a "small gathering" there.
Bhagwat would stay and meet people at RSS Tripura headquarters 'Sevadham' at Khayerpur in West Tripura district. The RSS chief would leave for New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state in view of the visit of Bhagwat, who enjoys 'Z Plus' security cover.
Meanwhile, BJP President J.P. Nadda is expected to visit Tripura on Sunday to gear up the party ahead of the Assembly elections.
BJP sources said that during his two-day stay to Tripura, Nadda would address public gatherings and hold a series of meetings with the state party leaders, including the Chief Minister.
BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia, the party's central observers for Tripura Vinod Sonkar and Fanindra Nath Sharma are now camping in Tripura to make Nadda's visit successful.
--IANS
sc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU