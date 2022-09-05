BJP's Anurag Thakur calls AAP 'bewdi sarkar' amid Delhi liquor scam faceoff

Amid the ongoing faceoff between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged liquor scam, Union Minister on Monday called a "bewdi sarkar" and alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were involved with the mafia in the liquor scam.

Speaking to media persons in Hamirpur, the Union Minister said they are encouraging the liquor mafia.

"The Health Minister of Delhi government is in jail, while the Health Minister of AAP-led Punjab government was also in jail. Imagine the condition of the government whose ministers are in jail for corruption. They are encouraging the liquor mafia. doesn't have an answer to it. It is a corrupt government. This is the identity of Arvind Kejriwal-led Bewdi sarkar," said Thakur.

"The government is known for their corruption," he added, stating, " is involved in a huge scam while Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of corruption. AAP is unable to provide an answer till today. Its silence on the liquor scam for 15 days now says a lot," he said.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Earlier this month, CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

However, Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated. Sisodia had alleged on August 22, that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.

