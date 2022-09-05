BJP's Anurag Thakur calls AAP 'bewdi sarkar' amid Delhi liquor scam faceoff

-
ALSO READ
What changes can consumers expect in Delhi after change in liquor policy?
Time to raise a toast to liquor stocks? Selectively, say analysts
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Delhi govt likely to open 500 liquor vends from September 1: Report
Why states are unwilling to take lessons from Delhi liquor excise saga
-
Amid the ongoing faceoff between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged liquor scam, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday called AAP a "bewdi sarkar" and alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were involved with the mafia in the liquor scam.
Speaking to media persons in Hamirpur, the Union Minister said they are encouraging the liquor mafia.
"The Health Minister of Delhi government is in jail, while the Health Minister of AAP-led Punjab government was also in jail. Imagine the condition of the government whose ministers are in jail for corruption. They are encouraging the liquor mafia. AAP doesn't have an answer to it. It is a corrupt government. This is the identity of Arvind Kejriwal-led Bewdi sarkar," said Thakur.
"The AAP government is known for their corruption," he added, stating, "Manish Sisodia is involved in a huge scam while Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of corruption. AAP is unable to provide an answer till today. Its silence on the liquor scam for 15 days now says a lot," he said.
The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.
The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.
The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.
Earlier this month, CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.
Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.
It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.
However, Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated. Sisodia had alleged on August 22, that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU