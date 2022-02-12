BJP's double engine govt has worked at double speed in UP, says Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state suffered massive negligence in terms of infrastructural development under the Samajwadi party government whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has worked for development at double the speed.
Launching an attack on previous governments at a public rally in Budaun on Friday, the chief minister said "Our 'double engine' government works at double the speed as compared to other governments."
IN a veiled attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)) supremo Mayawati, Adityanath asked where were these people during the COVID-19? only BJP has worked for the people of the state.
"During Covid19, where was the brother-sister duo? Was 'Behenji' present amongst you all? Only BJP worked for people of the State," he said during an election rally in Budaun.
Earlier on Friday, during a public rally in Shahjahanpur, the chief minister said that Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP, and Congress only live for their families and encouraged dynasties.
"SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties. If we talk about nationalism, they talk about casteism, we talk about development, they talk about religion and graveyards. I talk about 'ganna' (sugarcane), they talk about Jinnah," he said.
The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10.The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
