BJP to hold 3-day high-level meeting in Jaipur ahead of assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a high-level meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan's from May 19 to May 21 to brainstorm over strengthening the organisation ahead of assembly polls in several states, informed party sources.

Prime Minister will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers.

According to party sources, President JP Nadda will reach by 2 pm on May 19 and he will hold a meeting with the party General secretaries at 6 pm. On May 20, Nadda will hold a meeting with the state organising secretary while on May 21 he will conduct a joint session with the state presidents, party office bearers, organising secretary and state incharge.

Apart from Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister and Transport Minister will also attend this meeting.

Sources also informed that the will prepare a roadmap for the to be held in three states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls this year.

