BJP to hold 3-day high-level meeting in Jaipur ahead of assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a high-level meeting of its office bearers from all across the country in Rajasthan's Jaipur from May 19 to May 21 to brainstorm over strengthening the organisation ahead of assembly polls in several states, informed party sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the meeting and address the party workers.
According to party sources, BJP President JP Nadda will reach Jaipur by 2 pm on May 19 and he will hold a meeting with the party General secretaries at 6 pm. On May 20, Nadda will hold a meeting with the state organising secretary while on May 21 he will conduct a joint session with the state presidents, party office bearers, organising secretary and state incharge.
Apart from Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also attend this meeting.
Sources also informed that the BJP will prepare a roadmap for the assembly elections to be held in three states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the meeting.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls this year.
