Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks release of MGNREGA, PMAY funds

-
ALSO READ
Despite huge outlay, Rs 15,000 cr MGNREGA dues may spill over to FY23
Budget's MGNREGA spend cut perplexing, says India Ratings
PM to transfer first PMAY-G installment to beneficiaries in Tripura today
States without MGNREGA ombudsperson in 80% districts won't get funds
Extra Rs 10,000 cr allocated for MGNREGA inadequate: Civil society
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to release funds for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).
In the letter, Banerjee said her government was unable to make wage payments for over four months now because of the unavailability of funds.
"It is very astonishing that the Government of India is not releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana," she said.
"In Bengal, wage payment is pending for more than four months as Government of India is not releasing funds to the state to the tune of nearly Rs 6,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore against wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities," she said.
She mentioned that West Bengal holds the top rank in implementing PM Awas Yojana, and since 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed.
"Considering the significance of the projects and the hardships being faced by the common people, I would request you for your immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds without further delay (sic)," she wrote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU