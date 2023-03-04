JUST IN
Bribery case: Karnataka Congress to lay siege to CM Bommai's residence
BJP is only alternative to all parties in Telangana, says NV Subhash
K'taka BJP MLA resigns from KSDL board after son's arrest in bribery case
After Sisodia resignation, AAP to launch door-to-door campaign from March 5
Housing 'scam' probe rocks Kerala Assembly, Cong claims BJP-Left link
BJP launches 'selfie with beneficiary' campaign from Aurangabad: Irani
Erode East byelection will check weightage of Dravidian model: M K Stalin
SC ruling allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: Panneerselvam
SC allows Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK interim general secretary
BJP MLAs walkout from all-party meet ahead of Odisha's Budget session
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Congress alleges government granted 'monopolies' to the Adani Group
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP to launch 'Ashirwad yatra' in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai

Topics
BJP | Maharashtra | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

BJP
Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Yatra to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday, the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the BJP MLA said the 'Ashirwad Yatra' is aimed at reaching out to people.

"We will cover two Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, two more on March 9 and the remaining two on March 11," the former Maharashtra minister said.

He said BJP leaders will visit key temples in areas falling under the six Lok Sabha constituencies during the Yatra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai.

The BJP won Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North Central seats while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai North West.

Among the three MPs of Shiv Sena from Mumbai, MPs from Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, and Mumbai North West, Gajanan Kirtikar, are with the Eknath Shinde faction, which was recently recognised as the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU