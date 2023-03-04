BJP to launch 'Ashirwad yatra' in Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a Yatra to connect with people in all six constituencies in Mumbai in phases beginning Sunday, the party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the MLA said the 'Ashirwad Yatra' is aimed at reaching out to people.

"We will cover two seats on Sunday, two more on March 9 and the remaining two on March 11," the former minister said.

He said leaders will visit key temples in areas falling under the six constituencies during the Yatra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai.

The BJP won Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North Central seats while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in Mumbai South, Mumbai Central, and Mumbai North West.

Among the three MPs of Shiv Sena from Mumbai, MPs from Mumbai Central, Rahul Shewale, and Mumbai North West, Gajanan Kirtikar, are with the Eknath Shinde faction, which was recently recognised as the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission.

