JUST IN
Development, tribal welfare to be BJP's poll planks for polls: Tripura CM
Mamata sees through her ears: VBU vice chancellor on Amartya Sen land row
BJP Prez JP Nadda to address 2 election rallies in Tripura on Friday
Home Minister Amit Shah likely to hold rallies in Tripura on Feb 6,12
Sikkim to file review petition in SC for Sikkimese Nepali community: Tamang
CPI(M) MLA, Cong leader to join BJP ahead of Tripura Assembly polls
Election officials in Meghalaya seize over Rs 8 lakh cash, alcohol
Calcutta HC judge faces TMC's ire for criticizing CM's poetry collection
Left to contest 47 seats, Congress 13 in upcoming Tripura Assembly polls
J P Nadda on two-day visit to West Bengal, to hold party meetings
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
T'gana Assembly session to begin from Feb 3 with Governor's address
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP to launch Tripura assembly election campaign with 35 rallies on Friday

The BJP is set to launch its campaign for the Tripura assembly elections with 35 rallies on Friday

Topics
BJP | Tripura elections | Rallis India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP to launch Tripura assembly election campaign with 35 rallies on Friday
BJP to launch Tripura assembly election campaign with 35 rallies on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock

The BJP is set to launch its campaign for the Tripura assembly elections with 35 rallies on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani will launch the campaign in the state.

Nadda will start the mega election campaign by holding a Vijay Sankalp rally in Tripura's Amarpur.

According to sources, after the Vijay Sankalp rally, BJP's Union ministers, senior leaders and chief ministers of other states, including Tripura, will make efforts to create an atmosphere in favour of the saffron party by holding 35 small and big rallies in the state.

Sources said that the BJP may release its election manifesto for the assembly elections.

All 60 seats of the assembly are to be voted for on February 16, the results of which will be announced on March 2.

Significantly, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state by winning nearly 44 per cent votes in the last assembly elections in 2018.

--IANS

stp/fs/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU