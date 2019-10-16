BJP up against diminishing magnetism, patchy finances in Maharashtra polls

In 2015, Devendra Fadnavis, the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister Maharashtra has seen, awed everyone in the state by announcing that Foxconn, a leading electronics contract manufacturing company from Taiwan known for producing iPhones, will set up a plant in the state. In 2019, the project is nowhere to be seen.

Instead, the industries minister told the press to “get over it” in 2018, hinting that the chances that it will see the light of day are next to impossible. Data on the growth in investments in the state echoes the anecdote above, especially if ...