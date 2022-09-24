JUST IN
Hollywood star John Cusack supports Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
With advent of PM Modi, India's voice is heard by all: Venkaiah Naidu
Wanted home ministry, but NCP 'seniors' said no: Ajit Pawar says in 'jest'
Govt should compensate farmers for damage caused by rainfall: Hooda
Ashok Gehlot announces his candidature for AICC presidential polls
New Congress chief will be proxy of Gandhis, remote-controlled by them: BJP
CBI, ED no more 'caged parrot' but 'jewels of law': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Will BJP's negative attitude towards Muslims ever change, asks Mayawati
Have decided to contest for Congress president's post: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot
Shah in Bihar to prepare for 2024 LS Polls as BJP comes up with new slogan
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Hollywood star John Cusack supports Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Business Standard

BJP will not come to power in Lok Sabha elections due in 2024: Lalu Yadav

RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Topics
BJP | Lalu Prasad Yadav

IANS  |  Patna 

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday said that BJP will be wiped out from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to media at the Patna airport, Lalu Prasad said: "We will wipe out BJP in 2024.

An ailing Lalu Prasad, who was in the national capital for his treatment, had returned to Patna last month. He is scheduled to go to Singapore for a kidney transplant on Monday.

While in Delhi, he is set to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. He will will be accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The two leaders will brief the Congress chief about the initiatives being taken to unite the opposition parties against the BJP in 2024.

They are scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 15:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU