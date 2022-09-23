Govt should compensate farmers for damage caused by rainfall: Hooda

Senior leader and former Haryana chief minister demanded on Friday that the state government pay compensation to whose crops were damaged due to incessant rain in the past two days.

"Every farmer has suffered a loss of thousands of rupees due to the destruction of standing paddy crop. Due to waterlogging, all crops, including paddy, have been damaged. In such a situation, the government should immediately get the 'girdawari' (survey) done and give compensation to the farmers, he said.

Hooda said the rain has exposed the government's claims of development.

"Today everything from the farmer's field to the modern city of Gurugram is submerged. and common people are feeling helpless. The government should make arrangements for drainage at the earliest, he stated.

Hooda said had suffered losses due to bad weather earlier as well.

"But till now they have not been compensated for the damage caused due to heavy rains, hailstorm and waterlogging. Neither the government nor insurance companies came forward to help the farmers in times of trouble, Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said in a statement.

Hooda further said despite repeated demands, the government has not yet started the procurement of paddy.

"Because of this, paddy with a rate of Rs 2,060 is being purchased at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800 per quintal. Same is the case with millet farmers. Neither MSP of millet is being given by the government nor are farmers being compensated through the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, as announced by the government, he said.

