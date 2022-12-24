JUST IN
Business Standard

Both Houses pass nine bills during Parliament's winter session: Joshi

The winter session was curtailed by a week following demand and sentiments of members to leave for their constituencies for Christmas and year-end celebrations

Topics
Parliament winter session | Lok Sabha | Rajya Sabha

ANI  Politics 

Both Houses pass nine bills during Parliament's winter session: Joshi

Nine bills were passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the winter session that concluded on Friday.

In the 13 sittings held since the session began on December 7, nine bills were introduced on Lok Sabha. While Lok Sabha passed seven bill, nine were passed by Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said first Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2022-23 and Demands for Excess Grant for 2019-20 were discussed and voted in full and the related Appropriation Bills were introduced, discussed and passed by Lok Sabha on December 14 after a debate of about 11 hours. Rajya Sabha returned these Bills on December 21 after a debate of about 9 hours.

The major Bills passed by both Houses during the Session include The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The New Delhi Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The winter session was curtailed by a week following demand and sentiments of members to leave for their constituencies for Christmas and yearend celebrations. The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 07:26 IST

