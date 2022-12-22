JUST IN
22,238 complaints, second appeals pending with CIC: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

A total of 22,238 complaints and second appeals were pending with the Central Information Commission (CIC) as on December 15, 2022, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Central Information Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha session

A total of 22,238 complaints and second appeals were pending with the Central Information Commission (CIC) as on December 15, 2022, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In reply to a written question, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said 20,756 complaints and second appeals filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act were disposed of during 2022-23 up to December 15.

The CIC had registered 13,472 such cases during the period, he said.

"The CIC is making efforts to expedite disposal of the pending cases by making use of technology tools for efficient hearing of cases. This has reduced the pendency significantly," the minister said.

Singh said the information of registered, disposed and pending cases in respect to State Information Commissions (SICs) is maintained by the state governments.

"The CIC facilitates information seekers by providing hybrid mode of hearing i.e. physical as well as virtual. As far as the State Information Commissions are concerned, it is for the respective SICs to make necessary arrangements for the same," Singh said.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 19:40 IST

