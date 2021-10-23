Modi calls for continuation of 'double engine' govt for self-sufficient Goa

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the need to have continuation of "double engine" government in order to realise the vision of making Goa self-sufficient.
He said this while interacting with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video-conferencing.
His 'double engine' reference was to the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in the state. The Assembly polls in Goa, which is currently ruled by the saffron party, are due in February next year.
"Goa can become 'swayampurna' (self-sufficient) only when it makes cent per cent use of the developmental avenues and possibilities," Modi said, adding that 'Swayampurna Goa' is a means to fulfil the aspirations of common people.
"Swayampurna Goa is an assurance of well-being and health of our mothers and sisters. Swayampurna Goa will provide employment and self employment opportunities to youths and unemployed people," he added.
Modi said that it is not just a programme of five months or five years, but it is a first phase of the vision for next 25 years.
Each one from Goa will have to contribute to achieve the goal, he added.
"That is why, Goa needs continuation of development by double engine government. Goa needs clear policies like the way they are today and a stable government," he said.
The prime minister said that the coastal state needs "energetic leadership like today".
"With the blessings of entire Goa, we can make the state swayampurna," he said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the prime minister during the event.
