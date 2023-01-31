BRS, AAP announce boycott of President Murmu's address to Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18
BRS' primary target is 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says party leader K T Rama Rao
Rift between KCR-led BRS govt and Telangana governor surfaces again
Murmu calls for keeping culture alive during address in Telangana
Prez Murmu highlights India's success story in 1st I-Day address to nation
-
BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address.
The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".
He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.
BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.
AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said, With all due respect to President Droupadi Murmu, we are boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament as the government has failed on all fronts and has not fulfilled its promises.
Both Rao and Singh clarified that they and their parties respect the President and the President's chair but they are boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 08:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU