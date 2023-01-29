Congress preparing itself internally for 2024 Lok Sabha elections challenge

A confident Rajiv Shukla, buoyed by his endorsement in Himachal Pradesh (HP), predicts an electoral revival for the . The Member of Parliament, who was tasked with handling the 2022 HP election for the party where the won and formed a government, told Business Standard: “We will win Karnataka (Assembly elections), followed by Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and with good possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. After that, we will win Haryana”.