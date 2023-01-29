Congress preparing itself internally for 2024 Lok Sabha elections challenge

A confident Rajiv Shukla, buoyed by his endorsement in Himachal Pradesh (HP), predicts an electoral revival for the Congress. The Congress Member of Parliament, who was tasked with handling the 2022 HP election for the party where the Congress won and formed a government, told Business Standard: “We will win Karnataka (Assembly elections), followed by Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and with good possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. After that, we will win Haryana”.
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:21 IST
