BSP founder Kanshi Ram's family accuses Mayawati of usurping party

The family of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder, late Kanshi Ram, have said that they will support anyone who can defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanshi Ram's younger sister and nephew have accused of having usurped the party for her family members.

The two are in Lucknow to attend a programme organised on the occasion of Constitution Day on Friday by former MLA Savitribai Phule.

" is anti-Constitution and has finished the party which ji had set up. She has turned the party into a family enterprise and can do nothing for the poor," said Swarn Kaur, Kanshi Ram's sister.

Swarn Kaur, who heads the Foundation, said that the family has no affiliation with any political party.

Her nephew Lakhbir Singh said that they visited the Memorial in Lucknow on Thursday and were upset to see Mayawati's statue along with that of the founder.

"She has hijacked the party and made it a private limited firm. In UP elections, we will support anyone who can defeat We will also campaign against in Punjab, where it is contesting elections in alliance with Akali Dal," he said.

