Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun

Ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the BJP leadership will meet for a two-day convention which will commence in Dehradun on Wednesday.
The party in charge of elections in Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi, co in-charges Locket Chatterjee and RP Singh, and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam will participate in the meeting.
The core group of the 11 assemblies in the state will also meet to make strategies for the upcoming elections.
The management group of the BJP is also scheduled to meet.
The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on the rallies to be addressed by the party leaders across the state.
The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.
