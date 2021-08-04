BSP supremo Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo on Wednesday demanded strict action against the culprits in the alleged and murder case of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in southwest Delhi.

"The brutal murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl after and then burning her body in Nagal village of Delhi Cantt is very sad and shameful. demands strict action against the culprits and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest, according to police.

