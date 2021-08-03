Opposition meets over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy on Pegasus row

In a bid to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday.

Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM and RSP were also present at the meeting.

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.

Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in and a Supreme Court monitored probe in the matter.

The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in

