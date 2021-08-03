Opposition meets over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy on Pegasus row

-
ALSO READ
Pegasus is Israeli weapon, Centre used it against India: Rahul Gandhi
People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Don't want to compromise on inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues: Rahul
Pakistan voices 'serious concern' over reports about Pegasus spyware
Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi
-
In a bid to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday.
Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.
Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM and RSP were also present at the meeting.
Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.
Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were present at the meeting.
The meeting comes amid continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court monitored probe in the matter.
The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU