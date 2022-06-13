'Bulldozers missing': Karti's swipe at BJP amid deployment near Cong HQ

Taking a swipe at the BJP, MP on Monday expressed surprise that the ruling party had "only placed barricades and police" leading to the office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED, while the bulldozers were "missing".

said the bulldozers may have been "requisitioned to demolish the lives and houses" of citizens belonging to the minority faith.

Ahead of the proposed march by the leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.

has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the Herald-AJL case. The ED has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the case on June 23.

"Surprised that the @BJP4India have only placed barricades & police leading to the @INCIndia office, #Bulldozers are missing!" said in a tweet.

"Guess all have been requisitioned to demolish the lives & houses of citizens belonging to the minority faith," the Lok Sabha MP said.

His remarks come a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj amid heavy police deployment.

The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency.

The development in Prayagraj came a day after illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma had spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)