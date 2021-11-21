Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 ministers take oath in Gehlot's cabinet in Rajasthan

-
-
Fifteen ministers took oath in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 30-member cabinet in a ceremony that began at around 4pm Sunday afternoon, following a major cabinet reshuffle in the state, as per reports in a television channel.
Of these eleven are ministers while four are ministers of state.
Five ministers owing allegiance to Sachin Pilot have been inducted, ostensibly to balance the power equations in the state.
Gehlot was reported by the channel as telling party workers at a meeting that the contribution of those who could not be inducted in the cabinet is no less than those who took oath on Sunday.
Pilot, who was sacked as deputy CM last year following a rebellion, was quoted by a television channel as saying that he was happy with the development and that the reshuffle was being done in order to achieve some kind of balance.
