DMK leadership faces tough time taking in leaders as intra-party polls near

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is facing a tough time in accommodating local leaders into the party hierarchy as several aspirants supported by various leaders are vying for crucial ward-level party posts.
The party has called for nominations to various posts in ward level units and town panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations from April 22 and will continue till the first half of May.
The party leaders are competing for these posts as these grassroots functionaries elect party persons to influential posts like district secretaries and secretaries of town panchayats and municipal units.
Almost all the posts would be decided unanimously and in places where there are more than one aspirant, the leadership would intervene to make a unanimous choice.
However, with the district secretary post being crucial with several heavy-weight leaders opting for the post of district secretary, the lower-level ward members will be important.
Sources in the party pointed out that ministers are keen that their own hands become district secretaries as the post is very crucial in DMK and hence the lower level posts will be important for the election of district secretaries.
A senior state office-bearer of the DMK told IANS that while 50 per cent of the seats will be elected unopposed, in 40 per cent there will be tough negotiations and elections will be held only for 10 per cent of the seats.
The elections to the lower level posts are taking place once in four years and the local bigwigs of the party who did not contest the Urban local body polls will be keen to enter into the party leadership and a fight will be on between various party factions.
