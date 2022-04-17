Modi govt bringing economic, social revolution in country: CM Bommai

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Narendra Modi government is bringing an economic and social revolution in the country.
Addressing the BJP State Executive meet, Bommai said, "The last 7 years of Modi government at the Centre has raised India's stature among the comity of nations. The Modi government is bringing an economic and social revolution in the country."
He said that along with the responsibility of the BJP, which is the world's largest political party, the state government's responsibility too has increased. "Let us discharge this responsibility by giving a good administration," he added.
Talking about the PM Modi's pro-people programmes, the Chief Minister said the Kissan Samman Yojana of the Modi government has benefited 60 crores, of people of the country, the Ayushman Bharat programme has provided health coverage for the common man, AtmaNirbhar and Mudra schemes are giving employment opportunities for the youth, the Deendayal Upadhyaya programme is providing electricity to every village and housing for all is being implemented through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
"The Jal Jeevan Mission is a great programme to provide tap water for every household," Bommai said.
He said that Karnataka has the distinction of effectively managing the COVID crisis in the country.
"The able and efficient leadership of Modi and BS Yediyurappa enabled the state to successfully combat the COVID-19 menace. About, Rs 15,000 crore has been spent on COVID management. Karnataka has the distinction of most effectively managing COVID crisis in the country," Bommai said.
The Chief Minister said that the scheme to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections has reached 49 per cent of the households in Karnataka.
"The motto of building New India from New Karnataka is being realised through major road and railway projects, 7 engineering colleges are being upgraded, the benefits of welfare schemes of the State and the Centre has been all-pervasive and all-inclusive," Bommai said and called upon the party rank and file to prepare for holding Beneficiaries' Conventions in every Assembly constituency in the State.
Taking a dig at Congress over corruption, they have no moral right to talk about corruption as Congress is the Gangotri of corruption.
"Congress' defeat in recent elections 5 States shows that the party is directionless. They have no moral right to talk about corruption as Congress is the Gangotri of corruption," Bommai added.
