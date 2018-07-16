PM Modi says Mamata govt is 'throttling democracy' in West Bengal

JUST IN
Midnapore 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Modi, who addressed a public rally here, attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for throttling democracy and encouraging syndicates in West Bengal.

"My government is your government, it is a government of farmers. Our government worked for farmers... from quality seeds to market, it is important to have warehouse to save the produce," he said.

Mounting an attack on the state government, Modi said nothing can be achieved without approval of the "syndicate" in West Bengal.

"Democracy is throttled in the state," he said.

Exhorting the TMC government to work for farmers, he said, "I hope the West Bengal government will take required steps to create infrastructure for farmers. We want our farmers to use latest technology.
First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 14:35 IST

