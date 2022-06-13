Central agencies should question CM, family in gold smuggling case: BJP

Senior leader Shoba Surendran on Monday demanded that the question Chief Minister and his family in connection with the case.

The demand comes against the backdrop of case accused Swapna Suresh's allegation that the chief minister, his wife Kamala and their daughter Veena were involved in the crime.

Surendran was inaugurating a protest of the women's wing of the in Thrissur where all the women were dressed in black.

The "damning revelations" by Swapna last week has since affected the normal life in the state, with the Congress and the taking to the streets demanding Vijayan's resignation.

Swapna, in her confession statement made under Section 164 (5) under the Criminal Procedure Code, has said Vijayan, Kamala and Veena have indulged in smuggling of currency and gold.

"In the wake of the revelations confessed before a magistrate, it has to be seen in that seriousness and hence the must question the three," said Surendran, a firebrand top women leader in of the BJP.

"It's strange that Vijayan has an aversion to black and none should forget that Lord Ayyappan's favourite dress is black and Vijayan was at the forefront to ensure that women devotees enter the famed Sabarimala temple," added Shoba.

She also said it's really unfortunate the morale of the police force has come under duress.

In the state capital city also, angry women activists of the BJP staged a massive protest in black outfits raising slogans that Vijayan is a thief and hence should quit.

Incidentally, since Saturday, the police have been chasing people wearing black masks or attire in any of the programmes that Vijayan attends.

Meanwhile, for the first time since "black dress or black masks" has become a symbol of protests, Vijayan at a function in Kannur said some wrong campaign is going on about black colour.

"People can wear any colour of their choice and some wrong campaign is going on against this. Also none will be stopped on the roads. There will be nothing which is going to be against the people, said Vijayan while taking part in a function through online at Kannur his hometown.

Since Saturday, the social media is abuzz over the ban on black colour forcing Vijayan himself to announce that there is no ban on black.

Also, seven-time former legislator P.C.George, normally seen in a white shirt, was seen sporting a black shirt as also was popular Lok Sabha member N.K.Premachandran.

State BJP president, while taking part in a party function, also was seen wearing a black mask and so were other party workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)